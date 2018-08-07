Footage shows plastic pallets fire

Video

A number of videos - including drone footage - have shown a fire involving thousands of plastic pallets in Derbyshire.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze since about 01:20 BST at Ravensbourn Plastics Ltd on Occupation Lane, in Albert Village, Swadlincote.

Black smoke from the blaze can be seen across the region, including in Shepshed in Leicestershire and Nottingham city centre.