'Firenado' develops from plastics blaze

'Firenado' develops from plastic pallets blaze near Swadlincote
Firefighters have captured footage of a "firenado" - or fire whirl - while tackling a plastic pallets blaze in Derbyshire.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service posted a video of the rare force of nature on Facebook after crews were sent to Occupation Lane, in Albert Village, near Swadlincote.
The service said the unusual sight was created by "cool air entering the top of the hot air causing a swirl similar to how a tornado is formed".
07 Aug 2018
