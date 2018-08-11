Media player
Derbyshire dementia care home appeal has 'phenomenal' response
An appeal people living with dementia to be sent holiday postcards has received a "phenomenal" response.
Cedar Court care home in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, asked the public for holiday stories in July and received more than 1,000 postcards from across the world to share with their residents.
11 Aug 2018
