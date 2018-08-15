Video

A mother is battling a rare form of aggressive dementia at the age of 33.

Rachel Potter, from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, inherited Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker (GSS) syndrome from her mother June who is now in palliative care.

There is no cure for the condition. Her father Kevin is now fundraising to take her and his granddaughter on holiday to Florida, so the family can make memories.