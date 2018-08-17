The man behind the Spitfire's engine

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Ernest Hives' Merlin engine powered the Spitfire
Historians have been celebrating the life of former Rolls-Royce chairman Ernest Hives.
Mr Hives was instrumental in the decision by the company to manufacture Merlin engines during World War Two.
The engines were one of the key components of the Spitfire planes that helped win the Battle of Britain.
-
17 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-45220185/how-ernest-hives-merlin-engine-powered-the-spitfireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window