Derby homeless man camps out in housing bid
A homeless man has been living in a tent outside a retail park for nine weeks in a bid to be rehoused.
Tony Wallis said he had moved out of Derby city centre because "it's saturation point" for homeless people there.
The city council has been to see Mr Wallis and says it wants to set up a dormitory for rough sleepers with a government grant.
21 Aug 2018
