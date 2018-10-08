Video

A 77-year-old tattoo addict is attempting to cover herself in ink.

Glenys 'The Menace' Coope, from Derby, rediscovered her love for body art after her husband Gerry - who was not a fan - died.

She had tattoos on her face, neck and hands in her 20s but he paid for them to be removed.

Since Gerry died from lung cancer in 2014, Glenys has gone under the needle several times and her artwork even includes a tribute to her late husband on her chest.