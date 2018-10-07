Video

A whisky fan who dreamt of creating his own spirits has opened his own distillery.

Head distiller Max Vaughan and wife Claire invested "everything" in White Peak Distillery, which recently started production.

The distillery, in the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO World Heritage zone, is the first of its kind in the East Midlands.

However the whisky, made using water from the neighbouring River Derwent, will not be ready to drink for at least three years.