'Porridge saved my life'

Video

A girl with anorexia has credited her love of porridge with saving her life.

Madeleine Harris was diagnosed with the eating disorder aged 13.

The 17-year-old, from Etwall, Derbyshire, said eating porridge helped with her recovery.

Since then she has amassed thousands of followers - or "oatlings" - on her Instagram page, featuring her unusual porridge recipes.

She even entered the World Porridge Making Championships this month in Scotland.

If you've been affected by any of these issues you can visit BBC Actionline for details of where you can seek support.