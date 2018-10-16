Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man's bones broken in 'violent' Derby robbery
A man suffered broken ribs and facial fractures after being chased and attacked by three men in a "violent" robbery.
The victim was chased down Cromwell Road on to Lower Dale Road in Normanton, Derby, at about 19:50 BST on September 15.
He was pushed over before being kicked and stamped on while on the ground. The robbers then stole his bag and drove off in a black Mercedes.
Derbyshire police have released footage of the attack in a bid to identify the men involved.
-
16 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-45879165/man-s-bones-broken-in-violent-derby-robberyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window