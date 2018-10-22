Media player
How an ex-heroin addict became a priest in Derby
Reverend Darren Howie is a former thief and was addicted to heroin.
He spent a decade in and out of prison - and was once told by a prison chaplain, when he weighed just six-and-a-half stone, that he would die once he left prison.
However, Mr Howie got clean through a Christian rehabilitation programme.
This made him realise he wanted to help vulnerable people - which he does in his role as a priest at St Peter's church in Derby.
22 Oct 2018
