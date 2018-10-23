Bolving contestants mimic rutting deer

Video

Competitors have been meeting in the Peak District to make bizarre bellowing calls across the moors in the hope of getting a call back from a rutting stag.

The unusual contest happens every year on the Eastern Moors on the Derbyshire-South Yorkshire border.

The aim is to mimic a red deer's call with points awarded for volume, authenticity and whether a stag replies across the moor.

This year's winner was Andy Batty, who said he had been practicing at home.

"I think the neighbours thought someone's being murdered the last few days," he said.