Listen: Robert Tomlinson impersonates employees
Senior staff at the Derby-based Smart Recruitment UK phoned the workplace pension scheme, known as NEST, posing as their temporary workers to get employees' account ID numbers.

They then logged onto NEST's online system and opted the workers out of their pension scheme.

A recording of branch manager Robert Tomlinson posing as various members of staff was released by the Pensions Regulator.

  • 26 Oct 2018