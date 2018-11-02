'Northern Soul is my release'

Video

A Northern Soul dancer who is a full-time carer for his mother has said dancing is his "release".

Carlton Gadsby, who featured in a Barclaycard advert alongside his friend Sarah, has been dancing for about 40 years.

The 59-year-old, from Spondon in Derby, has been caring for his 81-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer's, for nearly nine years.

He said he wanted to tell his story "to help people who are in the same position as him".