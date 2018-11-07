Video

A woman who was left with severe memory loss after a fall has said she has to leave herself notes to remind her to do everyday tasks.

Cathryn James, 56, said she did not recognise her own son and sisters when they came to visit her in hospital after she fell while walking in the Peak District in July.

She contacted the brain injury charity Headway after the accident but cannot remember doing so.

The 56-year-old, from Mickleover, Derby, said she uses sticky notes to remind her to dress, go out and even eat her breakfast.