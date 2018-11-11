Fire breaks out at Derby garage

Video

About 100 homes have been evacuated after a large fire took hold at a commercial garage in Derby.

Residents are spending the night at a refuge centre set up as crews tackled the blaze in Twyford Street, Normanton.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service said the evacuation was prompted by "the presence of commercial cylinders."

Police closed nearby roads when the fire broke out at about 19:00 GMT. No injuries have been reported but emergency crews remain at the scene.

Video by Umaya Younis.