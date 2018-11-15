Video

Police footage of two suspects "creeping up" and stealing a generator has attracted mockery on social media.

Derbyshire Police said the theft occurred on 1 September at a property in Snelsmoor Lane between Chellaston and Aston.

The force said attempts to trace the pair have failed so it has released CCTV footage showing the pair taking the petrol-driven generator.

But the police's Facebook page has been inundated with comments from amused members of the public about the pair's approach, with one comparing them to comedic duo Dumb and Dumber.