Flooded village revealed by low water

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ladybower Reservoir's low water reveals 'drowned' village
Dry conditions are believed to have caused extremely low water levels at a Derbyshire reservoir, revealing the remains of a flooded settlement.
Derwent made way for the Ladybower Reservoir, which was built between 1935 and 1943.
The rare sight of the "exposed village" has attracted many people to the reservoir, owned by Severn Trent Water in the Peak District.
Earlier in November, one man had to be rescued after he got stuck in the mud while inspecting the usually-submerged ruins.
19 Nov 2018
