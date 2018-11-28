Stabbed police dog Axle collects award

Media player
Stabbed Derby police dog Axle collects bravery award
A police dog that was stabbed three times while trying to catch a suspect has received a bravery award.
PD Axle, a German shepherd, was badly injured while chasing a violent offender into a Derby canal in July.
After weeks of treatment, Axle returned to duty. Along with handler PC Dean Allen, he was given commendations for outstanding bravery at Pride Park Stadium, on Tuesday.
Matthew Stretch, 28, was jailed in September for attacking Axle and a police officer.
28 Nov 2018
