Police car attacked with sledgehammer

A police officer who warned his colleagues about two men following an attack on his car with a sledgehammer has won an award for bravery.

PC Martin Hodnett attempted to stop a car in Simmondley Lane, Glossop, which was suspected of being involved in a burglary.

PC Hodnett, who was alone in his car at the time, said: "The next thing they had jumped out and smashed the windscreen.

"My first thought was to let the control room know so that other officers in the area could try to find them - and would know what they might do should they be stopped again."

Chief Constable Peter Goodman, of Derbyshire Police, said PC Hodnett's actions, on 16 March, were "nothing short of outstanding".