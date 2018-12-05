Video

A woman was left "miffed" after discovering a delivery man had thrown her parcels over her gate without checking anyone was home.

Chrissa Wadlow said she watched back CCTV footage after finding her Amazon deliveries in the middle of her drive in Chellaston, Derby.

"We actually found it quite funny to see how brazen this fella was in just lobbing it over the gate," she said.

Hermes, which has apologised, has said: "The standard of delivery was unacceptable and we will be speaking with the courier to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Amazon has also apologised and offered Ms Wadlow a free Christmas hamper, she said.