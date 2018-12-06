Video

This is the moment a man is stabbed in the neck in front of a police officer - for taking "too long" to choose a drink.

Jack Oldfield, 26, was waiting outside a petrol station in Woodville on 11 July when he became impatient with Robert Taylor, 30.

PC Kim Wheldon, who had just finished refuelling when she saw the stabbing, said: "Oldfield had become annoyed at waiting in the queue because he felt that Mr Taylor had taken too long to choose a drink.

"There was an argument and Oldfield pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed him in the neck."

Oldfield, of Stanhope Road, Swadlincote, was jailed for eight years at Derby Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and three counts of carrying a bladed weapon.