'Get the pigs out before no-deal Brexit'

A couple looking to move to Germany from the UK fear they may have to leave their beloved pet pigs behind in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Liane Scholz and husband Mike Maughan, who live with Ludwig and Wilhelm - two Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs - in a terraced house in Derby, plan to emigrate to Liane's home country.

They are hoping to raise enough funds to convert a van into a suitable vehicle to transport the pigs abroad before Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

According to DEFRA advice, "if the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 with no deal, pets would continue to be able to travel from the UK to the EU but the requirements for documents and health checks would differ."