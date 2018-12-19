Media player
Derby pub's 'sign-a-long' for boy with Down's syndrome
Regulars and staff at a pub have performed a "sign-a-long" of a five-year-old boy's favourite song.
They used Makaton sign language for a rendition of Labi Siffre's (Something Inside) So Strong for Oliver Callis, who has Down's syndrome.
It combines signs, symbols and speech to help him communicate.
The Oaklands pub in Littleover, Derby, is one of only three in the UK which has "Makaton friendly" accreditation.
