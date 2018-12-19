Giant Santa towers over house
Christmas-mad woman installs giant Santa in Swadlincote

A giant inflatable Father Christmas has been erected on a driveway, standing taller than a house.

Melanie Ward, from Swadlincote, Derbyshire, said she added the 20ft (6m) Santa to her festive collection at her home for "everyone to enjoy it as much as me".

The self-confessed Christmas fan said: "You can drive down the road and all of a sudden there's a big light-up Santa, so why not have him?"

Ms Ward said she already has ideas for larger decorations next year.

