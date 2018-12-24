Christmas cave concert in 'Devil's Arse'

Video

People have travelled from all over the country to a cave which is the venue for an annual Christmas carol concert.

Peak Cavern, known as the "Devil's Arse" because of the flatulent sounds the water makes when it drains out of the cave, is one of four caves in Castleton that is accessible to the public.

Typically, there are four concerts held in the cave in the run-up to Christmas, with different bands playing each time.

The concert is known as "The Devil's Arse Sings!".