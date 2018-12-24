Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Derbyshire Christmas cave concert in 'Devil's Arse'
People have travelled from all over the country to a cave which is the venue for an annual Christmas carol concert.
Peak Cavern, known as the "Devil's Arse" because of the flatulent sounds the water makes when it drains out of the cave, is one of four caves in Castleton that is accessible to the public.
Typically, there are four concerts held in the cave in the run-up to Christmas, with different bands playing each time.
The concert is known as "The Devil's Arse Sings!".
-
24 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-46673500/derbyshire-christmas-cave-concert-in-devil-s-arseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window