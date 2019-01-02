Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chaddesden moped chase pair make wheelie bad escape
The hunt is on for a pair of moped riders who fled on foot after making a bungled attempt to outpace officers.
Police said they began following them in Chaddesden, Derby, at about 22:20 GMT on New Year's Day, as the vehicle did not have a number plate and the passenger was not wearing a helmet.
-
02 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-46738305/chaddesden-moped-chase-pair-make-wheelie-bad-escapeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window