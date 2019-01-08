Video

A woman who had a miscarriage at home after her local hospital refused to see her as spoken of her joy at finally giving birth.

The Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham has apologised to Emily Daft, 25, for causing distress when she was sent home in January 2018.

The 25-year-old, who has health issues and had miscarried before, gave birth to a girl, Ayla, on 17 December after "a fight" for IVF treatment.

Mrs Daft, from Sandiacre, Derbyshire, and her husband Adam, 27, had been trying for a baby for five years.