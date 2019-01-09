'I was left to miscarry at home alone'
Emily Daft 'lost faith' in doctors after being sent home to miscarry

Emily Daft, who had a miscarriage at home after her local hospital refused to see her has spoken of her, joy at finally giving birth.

  • 09 Jan 2019