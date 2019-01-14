Media player
Homeless shelter 'makes my life easier to cope with'
A new night shelter has been treating its guests to haircuts, foot treatments and Sunday roasts.
It was established by paramedic Tracy Cunningham in Ilkeston and is the first of its kind in the Derbyshire town.
It offers 15 beds to homeless people and has been full since it launched on Christmas Day.
Ms Cunningham has approached pubs and businesses to help out.
Neil, who stayed at the shelter on Sunday, said he "can't remember the last time he had dinner on a Sunday", adding that it makes his life "easier to cope with".
14 Jan 2019
