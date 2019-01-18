Peak District 'saved teenager's life'

Video

An autistic teenager who believes the Peak District saved his life has launched a campaign to combat littering across the country.

Osian Wilson, 17, spends about 10 hours each week picking litter, planting trees and repairing pathways in the area's Eastern Moors.

The teenager began spending more time in the moors after he suffered a breakdown at school.

Osian, who won a national award for his volunteering, has started a petition to make education about littering compulsory in schools.

"I honestly do believe it [Eastern Moors] has saved my entire life," Osian said.

"Now, I see my life is dedicated to protecting it."