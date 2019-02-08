Man jailed for 'shocking' hit-and-run

Video

A driver who hit a pedestrian and sent him flying 65ft (20m) into the air in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed.

Haider Mirza was tracked down after police released CCTV footage of the crash in Normanton Road, Derby on 5 November 2017.

His victim, Ahmed Yousef, now 29, was left with life-changing injuries and said it "had ruined his life".

Mirza, 21, from Derby, was sentenced at the city's crown court earlier for a total of three years and four months for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and eight months.