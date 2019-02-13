100-year-old's killer caught on CCTV

Video

A mugger, who has been found guilty of killing a 100-year-old in a handbag robbery, was caught on CCTV at the scene of her attack, police have said.

Sofija Kaczan, whose neck was broken in the attack, died of pneumonia days after the attack in Normanton, Derby, last year.

Artur Waszkiewicz, 40, of Wolfa Street, Derby, had denied manslaughter and robbery but was convicted at the city's crown court.

Mrs Kaczan, a Nazi prison camp survivor, was robbed on 28 May as she made her way to church.

Derbyshire Police said images reflected in a window in CCTV footage show Waszkiewicz pulling up alongside Mrs Kaczan and getting out of his car.