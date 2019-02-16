Media player
Derby taxi attack victim's 'life changed entirely'
A taxi driver who was left with a fractured skull after being attacked by several men said his life has been changed entirely.
Faisal Raja, 37, was set upon in Morledge, Derby, in the early hours of 25 November, while on his way to collect food from a takeaway.
He was put in an induced coma and doctors gave him just a 10% chance of survival.
His wife Rozi, who gave birth to their first child last month, said the results of the assault were heart-wrenching.
No-one has been charged in connection with the attack.
16 Feb 2019
