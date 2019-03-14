Video

Twycross zoo has been celebrating a rare new arrival in the shape of a critically-endangered Eastern black rhino.

There are only about 5,500 Eastern black rhinos left in the world. However, thanks to conservation efforts, this number is slowly increasing.

Nandi has come from Germany as part of a worldwide breeding programme and is expected to be joined by a male companion in the near future.

Weighing nearly a tonne, a crane was needed to get her into her new enclosure.