Postal worker jailed for false £45k claim

An ex-Derbyshire postal worker has been jailed after claiming more than £45,000 in disability living allowance, despite being caught able to walk unaided on his rounds.

Anthony Linaker, who now lives in Felixstowe, Suffolk, admitted one charge of dishonestly claiming the benefits between 2009 and 2017.

Linaker, 46, was jailed for 26 weeks during a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard he was secretly filmed delivering letters and parcels by the Department for Work and Pensions during their investigation.

A DWP spokesman said: "Cases like this show how we are catching those who cheat the system and divert taxpayers' money from the people who need it."