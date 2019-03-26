Rape victim: 'I thought I was dying'

Video

A woman who was beaten and raped has spoken-out in an effort to encourage others to come forward.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was attacked in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, after getting off the bus on 26 November 2017.

Anthony Dealey, of Erewash Square in Ilkeston, was found guilty of rape and attempted murder. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 13 years and six months in December 2018.

Video journalist: Alex Howick