Caravans destroyed in huge fire
Footage has shown the huge blaze which destroyed 40 caravans and damaged 40 more at a caravan park.

The fire began at the storage yard on Ainmoor Grange Caravan Park, in Stretton, Derbyshire, at about 05:30 GMT.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews "made an aggressive attack on the fire" to save other parts of the site.

No-one was injured and an investigation is under way.

  • 27 Mar 2019