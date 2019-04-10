PC 'Big Jim' opens up on mental health

Video

A police officer has called for more people to talk about their mental health after he had a breakdown at work.

PC Jim Morton, known as "Big Jim", said he felt suicidal in 2015 because of personal reasons and working in such a demanding job.

The 6ft 7ins tall officer said people do not expect men like him to suffer with their mental health.

He said he is now one of Derbyshire Police's "Blue Light Champions", a mental health ambassador for the force.

For details of organisations which offer advice and support, visit BBC Action Line.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick