Burst water main floods roads
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Derby homes' water cut off after main bursts

Flooding caused by a burst water pipe left city centre roads in Derby looking like rivers and and prompting up to 1,000 to Severn Trent Water from customers saying they had little or no water.

Homes and businesses have been cut off and five schools were forced to close.

A 24ins (60cm) pipe burst in King Street in the early hours and although the water levels have reduced, the road remains closed.

  • 12 Apr 2019