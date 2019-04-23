Cricket fielding mishap goes viral

Video

A spot of unfortunate fielding has made headlines in the cricketing world.

The moment when a fielder failed to stop the ball and then was accidentally hit by own teammate during Spondon Cricket Club's fifth team's game against Kirkby Portland has been viewed more than 2.5 million times on Twitter.

The clip was retweeted by England's Stuart Broad and Joe Root, and even made the news in Australia.

Martin Burley, captain of Spondon's fifth side, who were batting at the time, said the passage of play was something every club cricketer could relate to.