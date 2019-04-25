Video

An eight-year old boy who spent his pocket money on a litter picker is inspiring others to join his spring cleans.

Leighton Ollerenshaw, from Belper, Derbyshire, goes out litter-picking as often as he can and has won recognition from his local council.

Leighton, who is helped in his efforts by his friends, said he wanted to help 'the next generation' to have a colourful world.