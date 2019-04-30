Video

A charity which hands out free gift bags to sex workers has said they offer the women "compassion".

The bags - which contain items like sanitary products, chocolate and condoms - are handed out on the streets and in brothels and massage parlours in Derby.

Josie Larder, from the Christian charity Restore, said the gifts are "something to say 'you deserve this and you're worthy of being loved'".

She said women turn to prostitution for a variety of reasons and she had encountered a sex worker who was doing it to pay her children's private school fees.

Derbyshire Police has said it supports the charity's work.