Residents plagued by fly infestation

Video

Residents in Derby have said their homes are becoming swamped with hundreds of flies because of a nearby waste plant.

People living near the plant on Sinfin Lane in Derby have been catching the insects on sticky tape and want someone to take responsibility.

One resident described catching 150 flies in a day while others are keeping windows and doors closed.

But incinerator bosses denied being the source and said they have "a rigorous regime" in place to control flies.