Woman donates £1,500 to help pug breathe

An animal charity says an "amazing" donor has helped a pug with breathing problems to lead a more normal life.

Five-year-old Saffie, a brachycephalic (flat-faced) dog, was handed over to RSPCA Derby as she was struggling to breathe and her owners were unable to give her the care she needed.

Following a social media appeal, the charity was able to fund an operation to widen Saffie's nasal passages.

The cost of the operation was met by a lady called Sallie, who donated the money in memory of her animal-loving brother.

Saffie is recovering well and is now up for adoption.