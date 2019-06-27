Video

A sonic boom believed to have been caused by RAF Typhoon jets has been recorded in Derbyshire.

"A large number" of 999 calls from people across the country, who feared there had been an explosion, were received by police and fire.

However, they initially could not explain the cause of the loud bang heard shortly before 10:00 BST.

But the RAF confirmed Typhoon aircraft had been launched from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft and escort it to Stansted.

Claire Murray said she was filming her dog in her garden in Breaston, near Long Eaton, between 09:45 and 10:00 when she heard the noise.