Climate protesters storm council meeting

Extinction Rebellion protesters storm council meeting
Members of environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion have stormed the chamber at Derbyshire County Council
They donned wigs and swimsuits to call for "climate justice now" after the authority decided last month not to declare a climate emergency.
Waving placards and chanting, they also acted out a "drowning" to symbolise a planet dealing with rising sea levels.
The chamber was cleared while they were removed.
17 Jul 2019
