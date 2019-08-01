Floods hit East Midlands
Derbyshire and Leicestershire hit by flooding

Flooding has prompted police to warn drivers in Derbyshire and Leicestershire to avoid "unsafe" roads.

A stretch of the A6 between Buxton and Bakewell has been shut, as well as routes in Aylestone and Sileby.

In Castleton, Derbyshire, river levels were very high on Wednesday night but are much lower today.

