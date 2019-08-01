Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Derbyshire and Leicestershire hit by flooding
Flooding has prompted police to warn drivers in Derbyshire and Leicestershire to avoid "unsafe" roads.
A stretch of the A6 between Buxton and Bakewell has been shut, as well as routes in Aylestone and Sileby.
In Castleton, Derbyshire, river levels were very high on Wednesday night but are much lower today.
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49193305/derbyshire-and-leicestershire-hit-by-floodingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window