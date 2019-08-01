Aerial footage of Derbyshire dam damage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whaley Bridge dam collapse: Aerial footage shows damage
Parts of the wall of the Toddbrook Reservoir dam have collapsed following heavy rainfall. Aerial footage shows the extent of the damage.
The dam is above Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire. A severe flood warning, which means there is a threat to life, has been issued for the River Goyt, below the reservoir.
Read more: Town evacuated as dam wall collapses
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-49197455/whaley-bridge-dam-collapse-aerial-footage-shows-damageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window