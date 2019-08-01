Aerial footage of Derbyshire dam damage
Whaley Bridge dam collapse: Aerial footage shows damage

Parts of the wall of the Toddbrook Reservoir dam have collapsed following heavy rainfall. Aerial footage shows the extent of the damage.

The dam is above Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire. A severe flood warning, which means there is a threat to life, has been issued for the River Goyt, below the reservoir.

