Part of a dam wall has collapsed amid flooding in Derbyshire, prompting police to ask people who don't live locally to leave the area.

All 6,500 residents of Whaley Bridge have been asked to evacuate, with many gathering at a school in nearby Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Roads and parks around the Toddbrook Reservoir dam, near Whaley Bridge, have been closed and businesses have shut.